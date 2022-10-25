Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CATEC
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st

Latest News

For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital taken into custody
FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis