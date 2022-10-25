Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville is giving kids the chance to get in on the seasonal spirit.

The market holds Totes Tuesdays for kids every week. Oct. 25, they got to paint pumpkins and do other activities.

“They’ve made cookies, done arts and crafts, fun little things,” Brigid & Bees owner Leah Donahue said. “I actually have furniture paint in the store, which was where the inspiration was for the painting.”

Donahue says these events help the market stay engaged with the community.

“We really made a strong effort to welcome everyone in the community down here,” she said.

