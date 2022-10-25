Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday

A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville
A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville is giving kids the chance to get in on the seasonal spirit.

The market holds Totes Tuesdays for kids every week. Oct. 25, they got to paint pumpkins and do other activities.

“They’ve made cookies, done arts and crafts, fun little things,” Brigid & Bees owner Leah Donahue said. “I actually have furniture paint in the store, which was where the inspiration was for the painting.”

Donahue says these events help the market stay engaged with the community.

“We really made a strong effort to welcome everyone in the community down here,” she said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CATEC
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st

Latest News

Early voting
Albemarle County midterm early voting update
Pumpkin season is underway
Ruckersville store: ‘Pumpkin season has been great’
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue