CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with three people shot. Devonn J. Wilson died later Sunday morning from his injuries, while two women are said to be in stable condition.

CPD have so far declined to publicly name or describe a suspect.

Charlottesville City Councilor Michael Payne says this killing speaks to broader issues.

“The bigger conversation is really what needs to change at every level from City Council to what the police department is doing, what the community is doing, to reverse this trend and get shootings down,” Payne said. “We’ve made investments, we’ve tried to take action on it, but clearly it hasn’t been enough.”

This includes CPD dealing with not having enough officers.

“One of the conversations that the police department has been having is that their staff shortages are creating a situation where they feel they can’t proactively police,” the councilor said.

Payne says he knows the downtown shootings are scary for the community.

“I think it’s totally understandable why people are fearful, because, again, this incident, unfortunately, has not been the only one. I mean, it’s been several months now, we’ve seen an escalating cycle of shootings,” he said. “Too many people have already lost their lives, you don’t know if more people will.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ron Stayments at (434) 970-3939 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.