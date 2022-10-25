Advertise With Us
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall

The Bebedero
The Bebedero(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the owners of a restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is sharing his experience with the fatal shooting that happened early Sunday, October 23.

“I don’t feel like my staff feels like we’re in a bad side of town,” River Hawkins, co-owner of the Bebedero, said. “This is not a regular event.”

According to police, the fatal shooting was connected to a fight that spilled out of a nearby restaurant. Devonn J. Wilson died at the hospital. Two women are still recovering from their injuries.

“There was some kind of fight that happened in Lucky Blues and as a result of a customer being kicked out. He pulled a gun and started shooting at people,” Hawkins said.

One of the Bebedero’s security members helped to stop the bleeding of one of the victims.

“The people that were hurt actually came here for, you know, to escape, and it was our doorman Chad who actually was tending to one of the wounded,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins believes more police could help reduce the violence.

“Especially latenight on (the) Downtown Mall would be really useful. Though the police reacted quickly, I just feel like maybe more of a presence would just detour a lot of these kinds of things,” he said.

