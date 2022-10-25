Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle County midterm early voting update

Early voting
Early voting(WCTV)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out.

Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been lower than last year’s.

“In 2021 we had some local things on the ballot, so the ballot was a little more hefty than what we have this year, but awesome turn out for a one race ballot,” Eddy said.

If you weren’t able to register to vote by the deadline of October 17, you still have the opportunity to register through same-day registration. Same-day registration is new to Virginia this year.

The last day you can request a ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, October 28.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CATEC
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st

Latest News

A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville
Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday
Pumpkin season is underway
Ruckersville store: ‘Pumpkin season has been great’
Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue