Albemarle County midterm early voting update

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out.

Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been lower than last year’s.

“In 2021 we had some local things on the ballot, so the ballot was a little more hefty than what we have this year, but awesome turn out for a one race ballot,” Eddy said.

If you weren’t able to register to vote by the deadline of October 17, you still have the opportunity to register through same-day registration. Same-day registration is new to Virginia this year.

The last day you can request a ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, October 28.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.