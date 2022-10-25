Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue

UVA Police Department (FILE)
UVA Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month.

The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.

The charge stems from an incident reported on September 7. Police suspect Dennis is also responsible for leaving other items, including a mask, a cross, and a flag, near the Homer statue on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Dennis was served a do not trespass order, prohibiting him from entering UVA Grounds in the future. He is being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

