ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road for a reported domestic disturbance earlier in the day. There, they found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released to the public.

Police say they will be providing a statement to the media around 3 p.m. today.

