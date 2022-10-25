Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.
Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday.

WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake.

Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them.

Police are now looking for the person or persons who called them in.

A bomb threat is a Class 5 felony in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
CATEC
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

Equipment for Caring at Mission Central In Harrisonburg
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
5th District Candidates
Virginia’s 5th District candidates sit down for individual interviews ahead of debate
The Bebedero
The Bebedero speaks on the fatal shooting that happened on the Downtown Mall
Some schools across the state are having students experience flu-like symptoms.
RSV in local schools