Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CATEC
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Blue Ridge beats STAB 53-26
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall

Latest News

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall