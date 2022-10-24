Advertise With Us
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota.

There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was hospitalized and charges are pending against that person, according to Roanoke City Police. Six dogs were also pulled from the Toyota.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. Monday to the crash at 5th Street and Shenandoah Avenue.

