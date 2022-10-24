RSV in local schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around.

A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms.

Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds of numbers, yet.

“Where we’ll have as many as 100 or more kids out in a particular school, particularly at the elementary-school level is a great opportunity for us to remind families of the importance of following the same guidelines that we would give that we have been given with regard to COVID,” Phil Giaramati, spokesperson for Albemarle County Public Schools, said.

“There are things that are we’re doing for the first time and a couple of years field trips are opening back up So activities that we’re just now engaging in that we haven’t done for a while, “Just the safety of everybody involved and that knowing the exposure risks so you might not catch it all, but it gives us a better chance of being aware,” Dana Farrar said.

The rise of RSV nationally has not been seen in city or county schools, but ACPS and CCS say they are preparing for the flu and cold season.

“We generally see that somewhere in the January-February timeframe. So we’re still a couple months away from that,” Giaramati said.

Albemarle County Public Schools says students are not required to report the reason for an illness.

