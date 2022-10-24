Pleasantly Warm October Days for Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some fog developing overnight and possibly locally dense early Tuesday morning, east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Pleasantly warm temperatures continue Tuesday and still mild for the mid-week, but a cold front Wednesday will bring more clouds and a stray shower. Behind the front, turning cooler for the late week and this last weekend of October. Currently, the next storm system may impact the region, bringing rain later Sunday and Monday - Halloween, next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Fog develops - locally dense. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Tuesday: AM fog, then turning mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers, breezy, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Sunny and nice. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, much cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Variable clouds, cool. Highs low 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Showers possible late. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday - Halloween: Mostly cloudy, rain. Highs low to mid 60s.

