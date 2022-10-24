Nice warming trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is to our east, while high pressure is building in from the west. We’ll see partly sunny skies today with temperatures warming into the 70s. Conditions will be warmer than normal the next few days. A weak cold front will advance across the region Wednesday. A few showers will be possible. Behind the front conditions will cool by the late week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

