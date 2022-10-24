Nice start to the week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering nice conditions today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s the next few days. A weak cold front will move across the region Wednesday, with a chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will cool as we go into the weekend, and our chance for needed rain will increase by late Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

