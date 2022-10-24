CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago.

AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area, while Nelson County is the most expensive.

