Gas prices are going down

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago.

AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area, while Nelson County is the most expensive.

