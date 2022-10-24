Advertise With Us
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans

The records will be available this Veterans Day
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day.

This is the first time these records will be available for genealogical research.

The records, which include two books on World War I, and 14 books on World War II, will be brought out from their usual home in the basement of the courthouse to the Record Room for viewing.

These fragile books include induction records, muster rolls, service and discharge records of Augusta County citizens who served in World War 1 and World War 2, and volunteers from the ACGS will be on hand to assist people with navigating the records and looking for information on specific veterans.

Making copies will not be possible due to the condition of the books, however you will be allowed to take a digital photograph with your phone camera or other compatible devices.

The event is Thursday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton.

This is a one day event only.

