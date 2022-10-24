Advertise With Us
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Greene Co.

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Greene County.

The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5.

Seventeen of the 29 counties in the central Virginia region have a program for kids to receive books every month in the mail.

“This is just the best feel-good thing you can do, and it’s going to accomplish something that we really need to get done in this country, which is we need to get all kids to be reading,” Lynda Harrill said.

The Greene County Library held a celebration Monday, October 24, offering activities related to the program’s books.

