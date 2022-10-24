Advertise With Us
DisruptHR event coming to Charlottesville

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - DisruptHR, an international event, is coming to Charlottesville.

The event will be held at Live Arts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25.

Organizers hope to challenge and improve ideas about human resources.

“It is a great evening of a dozen speakers, each presenting in five minutes of topics that they’re passionate about where they are engaged in and that disrupt human resources, hence the name, and disrupt the way in which work gets done in Charlottesville and beyond,” Managing Director Dirk Petersen said.

One hundred percent of ticket and concession sales will be going to Computers4Kids, a nonprofit providing mentoring and computers for children in need.

