Come As You Are Cville and Skooma partner for Christmas giveaway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come As You Are Cville, a Charlottesville nonprofit, is gearing up for the holidays by hosting toy drives in and around the city.

“We’re so excited to be partnering up with Skooma, who’s allowed us to host our Christmas giveaway here in their location,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “Skooma is actually going to have a toy drive for us, and a bin will be set up in case people want to donate.”

People are invited to join in starting Monday, October 24.

“On the 17th of December, we’ll be here giving them out,” David Treccariche, the owner of Skooma, said. “There were over 350 kids last year, so it’s really good. This is really good benefit.”

Skooma says it’ll also be donating some cash.

“We’re willing and able to match up to $1,000,” Treccariche said.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the Brooks Family YMCA and Cricket in Waynesboro and Harrisonburg. Monetary donations are also being accepted inside Skooma or by clicking here.

