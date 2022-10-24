AHS students click their seatbelts for chicken

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are getting rewarded for one safe driving practice.

Clickin’ for Chicken is a partnership between State Farm and Chick-fil-A. They are rewarding the high school student drivers who click their seatbelts.

Before the events started, crash rates around the area were the highest in the state.

“Together with that initiative, doing these regular checks, the work the good work that some of the county administrators are doing in the schools regularly. I’m proud to say that our crash rate has come a lot further down. We’re in the low single digits now in our area,” State Farm Agent Gary Albert Said.

Students at Fluvanna County and Monticello High Schools were also rewarded this week for buckling up.

