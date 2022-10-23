Advertise With Us
Wilderness First Aid Course prepares you for the unexpected

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Medic Solo in Charlottesville is offering a wilderness first aid course for the weekend, with a focus on helping those in rural areas.

Medic Solo says the course will help you be prepared for any situation and teach you how to help others in emergency situations.

“Our course is a 20-hour course, and the industry standard is 16,” wilderness first aid instructor Lafroy Stevens said. “This is a really useful course for anybody who works in or lives in contexts that are not considered out in Mother Nature’s playground.”

Stevens says they use real life events to inspire the context of their training sessions.

“[There are] many contexts, both urban and rural, where one could be fine finding themselves more than an hour from the hospital and suffering from a medical illness or injury,” Stevens said. “If a crisis occurs, and you have to call the ambulance, you’re helping the folks who come up with the paramedics by having this knowledge.”

Julia Tani is a trainee at this event. She said she attended because of a crisis that changed her friend’s life. She wants to prevent others from having to live through similar events.

“After one of my friends lost the ability to walk to a to caving incident that we had. I kind of immediately told him I need to sign up now for this class,” Tani said.

Tani said a person in the caving group went through this wilderness first aid course, and that it made all the difference.

“Someone was certified there, his spine was protected and did not get any further damage,” Tani said.

