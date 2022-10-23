UVA Men’s Soccer Beats Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa men’s soccer team got a goal from Leo Afonso in the 63rd minute off a beautiful pass from Philip Horton and that was all the ‘Hoos needed to beat Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night. The win vaulted Virginia into the top spot in the ACC Coastal Division standings.

After the game UVa head coach George Gelnovatch said, “It’s always special to get a win on a night when we are celebrating our seniors. That was a great win for our team. Wake Forest is a really talented attacking team and not too many teams can shut them out like that in a game. Our team did a great job to get this win and put ourselves in a position to compete for our division and our conference.”

Virginia will play its regular season finale Friday against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

With the win, Virginia moves into sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal division

Virginia also moves into a tie with Syracuse at the top of the ACC overall table with 16 points – Virginia’s head-to-head victory on Sept. 24 puts the Cavaliers ahead of the Orange

The ACC victory marks George Gelnovatch’s 99th conference win with one more ACC contest on the schedule this season

A victory at North Carolina on Friday (Oct. 28) would secure the top seed in the ACC Tournament for Virginia

The win is Virginia’s fourth over a ranked opponent this season

The Cavaliers are 4-2-1 against the top-25 this season

Afonso scored his sixth goal of the season which ties Kome Ubogu for the most of any Cavalier in 2022

Virginia improves to 6-0 when Afonso scores this season

The Cavalier goal marks the first time Afonso and Horton have connected to score in 2022

Phil Horton has made a goal contribution in consecutive matches after scoring on a penalty kick in Virginia’s draw with Hofstra

Virginia becomes just the second team all season to keep a clean sheet against Wake Forest

Virginia was outshot by a margin of 15-7

Holden Brown made three saves in goal and kept his seventh clean sheet of the season

