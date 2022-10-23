UVA Men’s Soccer Beats Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa men’s soccer team got a goal from Leo Afonso in the 63rd minute off a beautiful pass from Philip Horton and that was all the ‘Hoos needed to beat Wake Forest 1-0 on Senior Night. The win vaulted Virginia into the top spot in the ACC Coastal Division standings.
After the game UVa head coach George Gelnovatch said, “It’s always special to get a win on a night when we are celebrating our seniors. That was a great win for our team. Wake Forest is a really talented attacking team and not too many teams can shut them out like that in a game. Our team did a great job to get this win and put ourselves in a position to compete for our division and our conference.”
Virginia will play its regular season finale Friday against North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
ADDITIONAL NOTES:
- With the win, Virginia moves into sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal division
- Virginia also moves into a tie with Syracuse at the top of the ACC overall table with 16 points – Virginia’s head-to-head victory on Sept. 24 puts the Cavaliers ahead of the Orange
- The ACC victory marks George Gelnovatch’s 99th conference win with one more ACC contest on the schedule this season
- A victory at North Carolina on Friday (Oct. 28) would secure the top seed in the ACC Tournament for Virginia
- The win is Virginia’s fourth over a ranked opponent this season
- The Cavaliers are 4-2-1 against the top-25 this season
- Afonso scored his sixth goal of the season which ties Kome Ubogu for the most of any Cavalier in 2022
- Virginia improves to 6-0 when Afonso scores this season
- The Cavalier goal marks the first time Afonso and Horton have connected to score in 2022
- Phil Horton has made a goal contribution in consecutive matches after scoring on a penalty kick in Virginia’s draw with Hofstra
- Virginia becomes just the second team all season to keep a clean sheet against Wake Forest
- Virginia was outshot by a margin of 15-7
- Holden Brown made three saves in goal and kept his seventh clean sheet of the season
