Stonefield Commons hosts Strut Your Mutt Halloween pageant

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 22, Caring for Creatures and the HOWS Project held their 2nd annual Strut Your Mutt Halloween pageant.

The event had a costume contest, photo station, and let people go trick-or-treating with their furry friends.

“If you see a dog in a costume, I don’t think for me, there’s anything that makes me want to smile ‚ore than that. In today’s world, if we can create our smiles, let’s go for it,” Caring for Creatures president and founder Mary Birkholz said.

NBC29 was a proud sponsor of this event.

