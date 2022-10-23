Last Week of October Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coastal storm system will continue to bring rain well east of our region tonight. Clouds will begin to thin, allowing more sunshine to return Monday.

Milder than average through the mid-week. Tracking a weak weather system due in on Wednesday. It may bring a passing shower.

Cooling back closer to average late week and for the last weekend of October. Watching the progress of a southern system which looks to bring rain by especially Halloween, next Monday. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday night: Some clearing with lows not as cold as recent nights, in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s. Near calm. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a passing rain risk. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 70. Lows upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Tracking the next rain maker. Much of Sunday looks dry at this time. Increasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

The next best rain chance may hold off until next Monday, Halloween.

