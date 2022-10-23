Advertise With Us
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street.

CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.

Authorities say two victims are currently in stable condition, however a third person succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead this morning.

The Charlottesville Police Department stated this shooting poses no immediate threat to the community.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

