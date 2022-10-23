Coastal Storm East

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system just off the East Coast will back some clouds west over the region on this Sunday. The rain, however, will remain well away.

The area most favored for a little rain will be near and mainly east of I-95 through Sunday evening.

Sunshine returns in full force on Monday with temperatures a little milder than average.

Overall, temperatures will be above normal for much of the last week of October.

A weak weather system will arrive on Wednesday. Much of the region looks to stay dry.

Tracking the progress of a stronger storm system which may impact the area later next weekend and on Halloween.

Sunday: Hazy sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s. Light northeast breeze.

Sunday night: Clearing and not as chilly. Lows mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mild and partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Most areas miss out on showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Rain chances increase later in the weekend and Halloween. Keep checking back for updates.

