Bellair Farm hosts annual fall festival

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bellair Farm is welcoming locals and tourists to its annual Fall Festival.

The weekend was filled with farm animals, mazes, food, and more. The farm says it wouldn’t be able to continue without the community.

“We want to grow your vegetables, we want to grow your pork, we want to grow your beef, and we want to do it in the best way possible, and sort of show you a window into that,” Manager Michelle McKenzie said.

Bellair Farm says it will be offering Halloween events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29.

