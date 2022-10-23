Advertise With Us
1st Two Up Wine Down festival held at JSAAHC

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A festival in Charlottesville is giving people a chance to sip some wine while making connections.

Two Up Wine Down was held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Sunday, October 23. The event aimed to highlight diversity in both wines and the community.

“The people that are BIPOC, we want to bring awareness to them and spread that word that we’re here, we’re wine professionals,” Zohna Jones, wine blogger, said. “We love to drink wine and we love to spread our knowledge about it.”

BIPOC stands for Black, indigenous, and people of color. Jones says they are underrepresented in the wine community.

“The only way we all progress in wine is by collaborating,” she said.

" We really wanted to shine a spotlight on BIPOC, wine professional, enthusiasts, etc. And so, we wanted to make a festival that was very accessible place that had lots of really awesome Virginia wine,” co-organizer Reggie Leonard said. “We’re hosting it at the Jefferson School, as well, which is really amazing so that we can center the historical kind of components of the African-American experience in Charlottesville.”

Organizers hope to make the festival an annual event.

