UVA hosts “Protect Our Democracy” forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Oct. 22, UVA held its “Protect Our Democracy” forum, where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students gathered to discuss our country’s leadership.

UVA staff say that holding the forum is especially crucial at this time.

“We are facing a very bad but not unprecedented period of democratic dysfunction,” UVA History Professor William Hitchcock said. “Voter ID laws, gerrymandering, voter suppression, and closing polling stations around the country. These kinds of things are designed to limit Americans access to vote.”

Hitchcock says that first and foremost, it is important to exercise your right to vote.

“Vote, vote, vote, is the most important thing. Our turnout, generally speaking, is abysmal, where we have amongst the lowest turnout as some of the best democracies in the world. Part of that is a sense of discouragement of the belief that the system doesn’t work,” Hitcock said.

After voting, Hitchcock says there is more that can be done.

“Beyond that, it’s going to have to be about passing laws and passing legislation, maybe even tinkering with the Constitution, to make sure that our democracy really does reflect the will of the people, and not just the powerful and the wealthy,” Hitchcock said.

Kristin O’Donoghue is the president of Students for Equity and Reform in Virginia, and a member of the UVA Democracy Initiatives Student Advisory Council.

“We work with local organizations in Charlottesville and at UVA to lobby for legislation that is high impact and will hopefully gain bipartisan support,” O’Donoghue said.

She said that she hopes the event will encourage others in Charlottesville and UVA to engage with democracy and get involved.

