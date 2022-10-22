Milder Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick rise in temperature Saturday. Many communities will have at least a thirty degree rise in temperature. More sunshine and pleasant during the afternoon.

Tracking a coastal storm system on Sunday. Clouds increase for especially eastern areas. Much of the region looks to remain dry. There’s a small shower chance for places near and east of I-95 at this time.

Milder next week. Highs in the low to mid 70s and lows well above freezing.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Light southeast breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows not as chilly in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Much of the region should stay dry. Small shower chance, mainly near and east of Route 15. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Shower chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 70 degrees.

