Milder Weather Pattern
Small Rain Chances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quick rise in temperature Saturday. Many communities will have at least a thirty degree rise in temperature. More sunshine and pleasant during the afternoon.
Tracking a coastal storm system on Sunday. Clouds increase for especially eastern areas. Much of the region looks to remain dry. There’s a small shower chance for places near and east of I-95 at this time.
Milder next week. Highs in the low to mid 70s and lows well above freezing.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Light southeast breeze.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows not as chilly in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Much of the region should stay dry. Small shower chance, mainly near and east of Route 15. Highs mid 60s to 70 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Shower chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. High 70 degrees.
