Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights October 21st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Blue Ridge 53, St. Anne’s Belfield 26

Albemarle 48, Goochland 3

Orange County 34, Monticello 7

Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna County 21

Warren County 42, William Monroe 21

Buckingham County 28, Amelia 12

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20

Covenant 61, Rappahannock 6

Collegiate 23, Fork Union Military 20

Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7

Dan River 50, Nelson County 13

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14

Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17

Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20

Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0

