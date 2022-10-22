Friday Night Fury, high school football scores & highlights October 21st
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
Blue Ridge 53, St. Anne’s Belfield 26
Albemarle 48, Goochland 3
Orange County 34, Monticello 7
Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8
Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna County 21
Warren County 42, William Monroe 21
Buckingham County 28, Amelia 12
Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20
Covenant 61, Rappahannock 6
Collegiate 23, Fork Union Military 20
Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7
Dan River 50, Nelson County 13
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14
Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17
Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20
Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0
