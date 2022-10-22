Advertise With Us
Alzheimer’s Association holds annual Walk to end Alzheimer’s event

Walk to end Alzheimer's
Walk to end Alzheimer's(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia held its Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s an annual tradition in Charlottesville that often draws a large turnout.

The event helps raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research.

“I run into people all the time that have been impacted by Alzheimer’s, and they didn’t know the association existed. That always breaks my heart, because with the association we have so many programs and services in the community that can really help caregivers,” Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director Lissa Greenlee said.

At the event, flowers indicate everybody’s relationship to the condition. A purple flower is for someone who has lost someone to the disease, an orange flower represents those who hope for a world without the disease, and blue flowers are for those with Alzheimer’s.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of the event.

