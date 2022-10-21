Advertise With Us
What a day !

Watching a coastal low
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver outstanding conditions today and Saturday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and light wind, allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s today, and 70s Saturday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing area of low pressure off the southeastern coast. Clouds and a stray shower will be possible Sunday. Skies clear, and temperatures warm early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

