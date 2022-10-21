“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC.

CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal.

“I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of what you would hope a good relationship would be,” CCS Board Chair Lisa Torres said.

Charlottesville says it has only had a “surface level” discussion with Albemarle County about this proposal.

“We were scheduled to meet with ACPS to talk about these specific questions last month, but they abruptly canceled that meeting. They have yet to reschedule,” Torres said.

In contrast, Albemarle says it is an ongoing discussion.

“They’ve had a lot of questions, which is understandable. They’ve had a lot of issues that they want to talk about and get resolved,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Albemarle says it wants to buy the school to make improvements faster.

“One of the advantages of a single ownership as opposed to joint ownership is that you can move much more quickly in adapting to changes in the community and making decisions about your investments,” Giaramita said.

Part of Albemarle’s plan would be to increase capacity, saving space for Charlottesville students.

“It’s a facility with about 360 students, fairly large facility, 60,000 square feet. We think it can accommodate as many as 500 or 600 students, so this is an opportunity to utilize more fully utilize the resources here and expand student enrollment.,” Giaramita said.

Charlottesville says that under CATEC’s original contract, it will have to consider the offer.

“From the get-go, we said we weren’t interested in changing that relationship. We’re committed and we think there are benefits to both divisions working together and being able to serve the students, but again, you’d have to go back to that original contract and that original grant agreement to see what that says,” Torres said.

ACPS says it would like to make the purchase as early as next year.

