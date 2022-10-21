UVA Health: RSV infections in children on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health are seeing an increase of respiratory syncytial virus in children this season.

RSV is usually an upper respiratory tract infection, with symptoms including a cough, runny nose, and sometimes a low fever.

Less common but more serious are lower respiratory infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia, and signs to watch out for are wheezing and difficulty breathing.

“[RSV] is a very common childhood illness, most children will actually have their first RSV infection by the time they’re two years of age,” Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley said.

To protect your child from RSV, UVA Health doctors recommend getting your flu shot, washing your hands often, and wearing a mask in public spaces.

