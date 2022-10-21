UVA Football Beats Georgia Tech 16-9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At times it wasn’t pretty, but the UVA football team snapped a three-game losing skid, getting its first ACC win of the season beating Georgia Tech 16-9. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong accounted for 346 yards of total offense and threw one touchdown pass, the 57th of his career, passing Matt Schaub as Virginia’s all-time leader in touchdown passes.

Virginia’s defense was dominant in the second half shutting out Georgia Tech and the Cavalier offense did just enough to win. Armstrong completed 20-of-35 passes for 255 yards. He also rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia won despite turning the ball over four times. Armstong threw two interceptions and the ‘Hoos had two fumbles including one on their opening possession. Kicker Will Bettridge missed two field goals and one extra point.

Virginia improves to 1-3 in the ACC and wins at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium for the first time in 14 years. The Cavaliers are back in action a week from Saturday hosting Miami.

