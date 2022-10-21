Advertise With Us
Tracking Rain Chance

Dry Saturday, Shower Risk Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind will warm conditions to near 70 Saturday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a developing low off the southeastern coast. Clouds will move in Saturday night, with a chance for some rain showers, mainly Sunday. Skies will clear early next week. Have a great and safe weekend!

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance shower, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

