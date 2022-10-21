Advertise With Us
National guidelines recommend doctors prescribe new medication for obesity patients

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Obesity affects more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet and exercising, professionals say medications may be the answer to long term weight loss.

“The newer medications that people have probably heard about are very effective, very safe,” UVA Obesity Medicine Director Doctor Cate Varney said.

Dr. Varney says the new medications can be effective if prescribed.

“The biggest thing that we need to realize is that almost 70% of Americans are eligible to use these medications, but less than 2% received them,” Dr. Varney said.

Obesity is tied to more than 236 chronic diseases and 13 different forms of cancer.

“The newer medications that have recently come out, they’re increasing a hormone level that is deficient in patients with obesity, and that helps us regulate our appetite,” Dr. Varney said.

