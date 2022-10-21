Advertise With Us
Ivy MUC is giving away free mulch

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ivy Materials Utilization Center is giving away free mulch while supplies last.

Made from freshly ground trees grown in the area, the mulch is typically for sale. After a great mulch season however, Ivy MUC is saying to take as much as you need.

“It will be available until we run out, which I don’t suspect will be any time before the middle of November, and that’s if there are a lot of people who come. We have quite a bit to get rid of. It’s available to anybody, large loads, small loads,” Director of Solid Waste Phillip D. McKalips said.

Ivy MUC is open Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

