Ivy MUC is giving away free mulch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ivy Materials Utilization Center is giving away free mulch while supplies last.

Made from freshly ground trees grown in the area, the mulch is typically for sale. After a great mulch season however, Ivy MUC is saying to take as much as you need.

“It will be available until we run out, which I don’t suspect will be any time before the middle of November, and that’s if there are a lot of people who come. We have quite a bit to get rid of. It’s available to anybody, large loads, small loads,” Director of Solid Waste Phillip D. McKalips said.

Ivy MUC is open Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

