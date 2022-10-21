Advertise With Us
Charlottesville author brings new children’s book to Barnes & Noble shelves

Jay Bradford pictured with first two books in 'Mahogany and Friends' series and character doll
Jay Bradford pictured with first two books in 'Mahogany and Friends' series and character doll(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new children’s book by a local Charlottesville author is hitting Barnes & Noble shelves on December 11th.

Janesha “Jay” Bradford’s new book is titled “Malcolm’s Master Plan to Gazillionaire,” and is the second book in the “Mahogany and Friends” series.

The series is focused on communicating the importance of financial education to a young audience.

“Creating this book series, I wanted little girls and little boys to see themselves, especially when it comes to building their wealth and finances,” Bradford said.

With a focus on representation, Bradford says the books are designed to keep children engaged and educated.

“Especially being a Black woman and growing up in the early 90s, there weren’t a lot of characters or books that looked like me or represented who I was,” Bradford said.

Bradford says that the popularity of the first book in the series, “Mahogany Goes to Wall Street,” inspired her to create a doll of the main character.

“I think it’s important to have these conversations with kids about money just so that they are introduced to financial terms. They can understand how to keep their wealth and also generate it,” Bradford said.

She wanted to illustrate the challenges that come from building cash flow to her young readers and how they can overcome it.

“That’s kind of what Malcolm is feeling in the book, you know. Along the way, he gets excited about building his plan, and you have to get the book to see if he hits gazillionaire status,” Bradford said.

She says parents can learn a lesson from the series as well.

“You can build your wealth through the financial market too. You don’t have to be uber wealthy, you just have to start today and where you’re at,” Bradford said.

