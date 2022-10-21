Advertise With Us
ACPS Superintendent drives school buses to help with shortage

ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas
ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School District’s superintendent has been driving school buses all week to help with the bus driver shortage.

The superintendent says he wants to help kids, families, and bus drivers.

“This week I’m out driving a route that’s a double back route so that one of the drivers locally at Woodbrook Elementary School won’t have to drive a route and come back. It’ll help the kids get home earlier, which their parents have been appreciating,” Superintendent Matt Haas said.

The bus driver job openings are being advertised as 8-hour shifts with full-time health insurance and Virginia Retirement System benefits.

