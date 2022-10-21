ACPS elementary students learn internet safety

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students are using technology now more than ever, so Albemarle County Public Schools are making sure to teach its students about technology responsibility.

“They’re working with tech every single day in class at home, and that comes with a whole host of responsibilities, but those skills, we like to say that our kids are digital natives, but the skills are not innate,” Kley Todd said.

Students at Agnor-Hurt Elementary have undergone a week of lessons aimed at helping them be more responsible on the internet.

“They just need to know, you know, what happens if clickbait pops up? What happens if I’m in a chat and somebody wants to say something to me, what do I do in that situation? What they do is huge ripple effect, positive and negative. I want to teach them how to be safe and smart,” teacher Adam Mohr said.

The students shared what they had learned so far in these lessons:

“Shouldn’t share personal information because something bad could happen,” Quan said.

“It’s kind of like a ripple effect. Like where he said good positive things that can make online better, but if you send bad things it can make it worse,” Corinne said.

“Maybe even sending just one picture can make a ripple effect on the whole world,” Ethan said.

75% of Albemarle County Public Schools are certified as common-sense media schools and are now extending to family outreach as well.

