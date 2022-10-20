Weather Pattern Change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a few frosty, cold overnights, the weather pattern will begin to turn a little milder by the weekend and next week.

A couple more chilly overnights with some frost. Not as cold this weekend. Saturday will be a great weather day to get out and see the peaking fall foliage.

Tracking the progress of a developing wet weather maker moving up the East Coast on Sunday. This storm system looks to bring rain to especially areas near and east of I-95 during the day Sunday. Keep checking back for updates as this system may back showers more to the west. Closer to the Blue Ridge Mountains and central Virginia.

The next best widespread rain chances may hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday afternoon: Sunshine with a brisk southwest breeze. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday night: Clear, calm and cold with areas of frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Sunshine with a light south breeze. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain to the east. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees.

