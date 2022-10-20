VDE launches “Become a Teacher” campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education has launched a social media campaign aiming to recruit potential teachers as a way to combat the ongoing teacher shortage.

The “Become a Teacher” campaign will have targeted ads on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The website will bring users to instructions on how to obtain a Virginia teaching license as well as on how to switch careers based on the user’s educational backgrounds.

“It’s great that the status is going to invest in that in terms of the social media campaign and it certainly will help, but I think we we need to also take a broader view and look at some of the other reasons why people are not becoming teachers, and what we can do to address those issues,” ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

The website will have information about financial support and incentives for current and future Virginia teachers.

