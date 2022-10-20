University of Lynchburg partnering with non-profit to help kids of all abilities enjoy Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg is partnering with CATS to provide a Trunk or Treat event. The goal of the Halloween-themed event is to allow kids of all medical needs to feel included in fun activities.

“They are all going to have different trunks and have different types of games and activities for kids that are specifically designed for kids who can’t do things in a typical way, so they can be accessed from a wheelchair, or a kid who is using a walker could be able to access these games,” says Anissa Davis, Associate Clinical Professor at University of Lynchburg.

The university is asking for the public’s help in fundraising efforts with CATS. The non-profit organization helps kids get paired with adaptive tools, like wheelchairs, free of charge.

John Naples, Operation Manager at Children’s Assistive Technology Services, says CATS is saving families thousands of dollars.

Naples states, “A basic adaptive wheelchair without all the bells and whistles will probably run anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000. Standing frames are $4,000 to $5,000. Insurances, they’ll pay for that one and then they may not for another 5 years.”

With the help of physical therapy students at The University of Lynchburg, kids can come on campus and get their medical equipment measured to make sure they are comfortable.

Davis states, “The kids and our students and their families come in and students get their measurements, make sure the child is fit properly. They get to practice explaining things to families.”

The Halloween-themed event is Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

