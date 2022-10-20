Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall

Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall.

Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania announced Thursday, Oct. 20, that the suspects - ages 14 to 17 - are being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center on felony charges.

RELATED: CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD responds to shooting near Ridge McIntire Road
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Hospice of the Piedmont
“Everybody knows I’m dying. We don’t hide the fact:” Death doulas from Hospice of the Piedmont provide comfort and compassion
free bridge floodplain advocacy group
Neighbors raise concern about 245 apartment unit proposal
Gretna Fire & Rescue
Three taken to hospital after Gretna crash

Latest News

UVA grounds
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22
ACFR Training Building in Albemarle Co.
ACFR coaches firefighters with annual hands-on training
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating false report regarding Buford Middle School
Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the...
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell