Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall.

Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania announced Thursday, Oct. 20, that the suspects - ages 14 to 17 - are being held at the Blue Ridge Detention Center on felony charges.

