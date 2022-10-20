Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Camille Dierksheide and her family started decorating for Halloween in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic took her crafting to a whole new level. Now, ‘Whimsically Witchy’ is a display that is altogether spooky, silly, and so much fun for a great cause.

Dierksheide has combined her lifelong passion of the arts, her experiences with motherhood, and her understanding of how art impacts kids to raise money for McSwain Elementary School’s music and art program.

“Music and art have always been a really important part of my life... all through my elementary, junior high, high school and college years,” she said. “In the wake of the pandemic, where everyone has suffered in some way, we need to support art and music more than ever.. and the creative arts to help them express themselves.”

She added that art and music can help kids excel in other pursuits citing many successful individuals who also have ties to art and music.

It’s no secret that Dierksheide is a true artist as she handmade most of the display pieces with common household items.

“The heads of the witches are made out of recycled vinegar bottles,” she said. “I used normal things like chicken wires and pool noodles for the arms.”

PVC pipe, spray insulation, grocery bags, and even garbage bags were a few other items crafted into the display.

She said each figure has different characteristics. For example, two of the witches are dressed for the Elizabethan era, a flapper, Morticia Adams, a Victorian witch, and an 80′s fashionista. Some more common Halloween movie characters show up, too like the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus”.

Dierksheide hopes the display will bring people joy and also inspire other parents to find creative ways to support their local schools.

“I hope that I’m creating memories and creating possibilities for people to see how they can get involved in the child’s education,” she said.

Whimsically Witchy is located across from McSwain Elementary School. To visit their website, click here.

