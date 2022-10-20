Advertise With Us
Skeletal remains found in Hopewell

Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation in Hopewell.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Skeletal remains were discovered in the 2100 block of City Point Road in Hopewell on Wednesday night.

The Hopewell Police Department says they were called to the scene at 10:11 p.m. for a report of human skeletal remains and continued an investigation overnight.

“An expert described the object as an ‘osteological specimen.’ Currently, this is an ongoing investigation that will take some time before we have any additional information,” police said in a news release.

Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

