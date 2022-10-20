Remote Area Medical plans to hold a free clinic in November

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical will be holding a free clinic in Fishersville on the weekend of November 19.

The nonprofit organization helps those who can’t afford or access a doctor.

RAM is going to offer free dental, vision, and medical services starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

“We don’t ask for qualifying questions. We don’t ask for ID, no sort of eligibility requirements. We’re just coming into the community to serve those who are in need,” Poppy Green said.

