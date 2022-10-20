Advertise With Us
Protect Our Democracy Forum underway at UVA Oct 22

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Protect Our Democracy” is a forum where student led organizations, nonprofits, and many notable students will gather to discuss our country’s leadership.

“We created a great line up of speakers who will give short talks about the challenges that we face and how to meet those challenges,” event organizer Kirk Bowers said.

The line-up is as follows:

David Pepper (Cincinnati, OH via Zoom), author of Laboratories of Autocracy and several political novels,

Clay Jones (Fredericksberg, VA), award-winning national political cartoonist and regular CNN contributor

William Hitchcock (Charlottesville), Professor of History at UVA and co-host of the Democracy in Danger podcast

Bruce Williams (Charlottesville), Professor of Media Studies at UVA

Sally Hudson (Charlottesville), VA House of Delegates, District 57, Economics Professor at UVA

Food and drinks will be provided, and the event is free to everyone.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, at 12:00 p.m. in Newcomb Hall on Grounds. More details can be found here.

